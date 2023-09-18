Greek minister says five aid mission members killed in Libya road accident
Five members of a Greek humanitarian aid mission were killed in a road accident in Libya on Sunday, including two civilians, the Greek Defence Minister said in a statement on Monday.
Minister Nikos Dendias announced three days of national mourning in the Greek Armed Forces. Othman Abduljaleel, the health minister for the Libyan eastern government, told a televised news conference on Sunday that four members had been killed and 15 injured, including seven in critical condition.
