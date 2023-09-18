Greek minister says five aid mission members killed in Libya road accident

Five members of a Greek humanitarian aid mission were killed in a road accident in Libya on Sunday, including two civilians, the Greek Defence Minister said in a statement on Monday.

Minister Nikos Dendias announced three days of national mourning in the Greek Armed Forces. Othman Abduljaleel, the health minister for the Libyan eastern government, told a televised news conference on Sunday that four members had been killed and 15 injured, including seven in critical condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)