Bulgaria sends team to inspect drone landed in Black Sea resort

Bulgaria's defence ministry said on Monday it had sent a special unit to inspect and deactivate a drone carrying explosives which landed on Sunday evening in the Black Sea town of Tyulenovo. Following inspection the team from NATO-member Bulgaria will decide how to dispose of it, the defence ministry said in a statement adding that the team was sent upon the request of the regional government.

A tourist town of Tyulenovo is situated 70 kilometres from the Romanian border and across the sea from Crimea. Bulgarian media reported that a drone carrying explosives landed late on Sunday evening.

Nova.bg web site reported quoting witnesses that the drone was between 3 and 3.5 metres long. It said that the drone had a container with explosives attached to it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)