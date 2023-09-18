UP: Hit by speeding car, 3 bike riders die in Kannauj

Left Menu

Three men riding a motorcycle were killed when they were hit by a speeding car near Bhadausi intersection here on Monday morning, police said. The three were rushed to Medical College, Tirwa, where doctors declared two of them dead, while the third succumbed later during treatment, Thathiya Police Station SHO Vikram Singh said.

Updated: 18-09-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 13:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three men riding a motorcycle were killed when they were hit by a speeding car near Bhadausi intersection here on Monday morning, police said. The victims were identified as Gorelal, 58, Pyare Lal, 53, and Shankar, 35, all residents of Sisaiyan Purva village. The three were rushed to Medical College, Tirwa, where doctors declared two of them dead, while the third succumbed later during treatment, Thathiya Police Station SHO Vikram Singh said. The driver of the car fled after the incident. A search is on for him, he said.

Police have sent the bodies for post mortem, the SHO said.

