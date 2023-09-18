Left Menu

J-K: Anantnag anti-terror operation enters sixth day

The operation to flush out terrorists holed up in the Gadole forest area of Jammu and Kashmirs Anantnag district entered the sixth day on Monday with security forces using drones to pinpoint the hideouts for carrying out attacks on the militants.The Union Territorys Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has vowed to avenge the death of the three officers in the encounter.According to officials here, drone footage showed a charred body lying near one of the hideouts destroyed during the anti-terror operation over the past five days.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-09-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 13:35 IST
J-K: Anantnag anti-terror operation enters sixth day
  • Country:
  • India

The operation to flush out terrorists holed up in the Gadole forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district entered the sixth day on Monday with security forces using drones to pinpoint the hideouts for carrying out attacks on the militants.

The Union Territory's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has vowed to avenge the death of the three officers in the encounter.

According to officials here, drone footage showed a charred body lying near one of the hideouts destroyed during the anti-terror operation over the past five days. Any further information about it can be made available only after security forces sanitise the area, they said.

Security forces are using drones and helicopters for surveillance of the dense forest area with several cave-like hideouts where terrorists are believed to be holed up since Wednesday after killing two Army officers and a deputy superintendent of police in the initial exchange of fire, the officials said.

The security cordon has been extended to the neighbouring Posh Kreeri area on Sunday as a precautionary measure to ensure that terrorists don't slip into civilian areas, they said. Addressing a function here late on Sunday evening, the Lieutenant Governor said every drop of the martyrs' blood will be avenged and the terrorist handlers will have to pay a heavy price. ''We have complete faith in our soldiers... The entire nation stands in solidarity with the jawans,'' Sinha said.

He claimed that the attack on security forces in Anantnag was a result of the frustration among the terrorist ranks due to the successful conduct of the G20 Summit and the crackdown on conflict profiteers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha said the time had come to end terrorism and the ecosystem that has suppressed the common man in Jammu and Kashmir. Top officials of the security grid in Kashmir, including the director general of police GP and General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's 15 Corps, have been monitoring the operation. The Northern Army commander visited the site of the gunfight on Saturday to take stock of the operational situation.

The police believe two to three terrorists are trapped in the forest area. Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar late Friday night said the operation was launched based on specific input and claimed ''two to three trapped terrorists will be neutralised.'' Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed by the terrorists on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023