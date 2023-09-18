Strategy of weaponising disruption will never be accepted by people, says Rajya Sabha Chairman

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the strategy of ''weaponising disruption and disturbance'' will never be accepted by people and asked MPs to avoid confrontational posturing.

As the Rajya Sabha proceedings began on the first day of the five-day Parliament session, Dhankhar, in his opening remarks, said, ''Traversing the seven-decade journey, from Samvidhan Sabha to the present day in Amrit Kaal, these hallowed precincts have witnessed many milestones.'' ''Hon'ble members, this journey had historical moments -- from 'Tryst with Destiny' on the midnight of August 15, 1947, to the unfolding of the innovative forward-looking GST regime on midnight of June 30, 2017, and now this day,'' the Rajya Sabha chairman said.

The five-day 261st session of the Rajya Sabha started on Monday with a discussion on 'Parliament Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings'.

The chairman said that the deliberations in the Constituent Assembly in various sessions spread over three years exemplified decorum and healthy debate. Contentious and highly divisive issues were negotiated in a spirit of consensus, he added.

''There is enough takeaway from this for us all. Healthy debate is the hallmark of a blossoming democracy. We must eschew confrontational posturing. Weaponising disruption and disturbance as a strategy would never secure the sanction of the people,'' Dhankhar said.

He stressed that MPs are constitutionally ordained to nurture democratic values and must justify and vindicate the trust of the people. ''We owe it to the nation to optimally utilise the opportunity and time to subserve public interest.'' The previous sessions of the House witnessed several disruptions and adjournments with both opposition and the treasury benches locking horns on various issues, including the Manipur violence and allegations related to the Adani Group of companies.

Dhankhar said this is also an occasion to recall and glorify India's tenacious freedom fighters as well as constitutional forefathers as they were visionaries who gave a Constitution that has stood the test of time.

''Our statesmen and politicians have time and again respected and abided by constitutional ideals and have democratised the Constitution itself by taking its essence to the masses,'' he said.

Dhankhar said the contribution of the civil service should also be glorified as they have been steadfast day in and day out in ensuring that the state machinery works in a free and fair manner. ''And finally, it is the masses whose deep faith and unflinching belief in the parliamentary democracy sustained it and thwarted the worst possible attempt to deny democratic values.'' The Rajya Sabha chairman expressed confidence that during the course of the day, the members would enrich the House and enlighten the people at large about ''our 75-year journey and unfold a vision for the years ahead''.

''Hon’ble Members' use of wit, humour, sarcasm and even acerbic comments inside Parliament are important inalienable facets of a vigorous democracy. These days we don’t get to hear such light-hearted exchanges. Hopefully, we'll see the revival of wit, humour and scholarly debates,'' he said.

Dhankhar remarked that the hallowed precincts of Parliament for years have witnessed highs and lows which need to be reflected and deliberated upon to take Bharat to its rightful place in 2047 when it celebrates the centenary of Independence.

