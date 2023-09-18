Left Menu

Wilful denial of sexual relationship by spouse cruelty: Delhi HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 15:58 IST
Wilful denial of sexual relationship by spouse cruelty: Delhi HC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Wilful denial of sexual relationship by a spouse amounts to cruelty, the Delhi High Court has ruled while upholding the divorce granted to a couple whose marriage effectively subsisted for barely 35 days and failed on account of non-consummation of marriage.

A bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, while rejecting the wife's appeal against the family court order granting divorce, said the high court has ruled in a case that ''marriage without sex is an anathema'' and that ''there is nothing (more) fatal to marriage than disappointment in sexual relationship''.

In the present case, the court observed, the marriage was not consummated on account of resistance by the wife who also filed a police complaint claiming she was harassed for dowry about which there was ''no cogent evidence''. This can also be termed as cruelty, it said.

''In (a case), it (the high court has) .. observed that wilful denial of sexual relationship by a spouse amounts to cruelty, especially when the parties are newly married and this itself is a ground for grant of divorce,'' said the bench, also comprising Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, in an order dated September 11.

''In the present case, not only did the marriage between the parties subsist for barely 35 days but failed completely on account of deprivation of conjugal rights and non-consummation of marriage,'' the court said referring to the period the woman spent at her matrimonial home.

It cannot be overlooked that such deprivation over a period of more than 18 years itself amounts to mental cruelty.

The court recorded the couple got married according to Hindu customs and rites in 2004 and the wife soon went back to her parental home and did not return.

The husband later approached the family court for divorce on the grounds of cruelty and desertion.

In its order, the court said the family court ''rightly concluded'' that although the ground of desertion was not proved, the conduct of the wife towards the husband amounted to cruelty, entitling him to the decree of divorce.

''Making allegations of dowry harassment resulted in registration of a FIR and the trial to follow can only be termed as an act of cruelty when the appellant has failed to prove even one incident of dowry demand,'' it said.

''In (a case), the Apex Court laid down various acts which may amount to mental cruelty and one such illustration was unilateral decision of refusal to have intercourse for considerable period of time without there being no physical incapacity or valid reason,'' added the court.

The court said the evidence on record established that the wife did not permit the husband to consummate the marriage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023