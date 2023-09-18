Left Menu

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested two siblings with 915 grams of heroin worth more than Rs 1 crore in the international market in their possession, an officer said.The two men were identified as Tej Singh, 27, and Subedar Singh, 20, both residents of Nihal Vihar of Nangloi area, Special Commissioner of Police Crime Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

18-09-2023
Two brothers held with heroin worth Rs 1 cr from Rohini
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police on Monday arrested two siblings with 915 grams of heroin worth more than Rs 1 crore in the international market in their possession, an officer said.

The two men were identified as Tej Singh, 27, and Subedar Singh, 20, both residents of Nihal Vihar of Nangloi area, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said. According to a tip-off, the two brothers were supposed to come to Sector 23-24 red light in Rohini with a consignment of heroin for distribution, he said.

''On the basis of the information, a team of crime branch reached the specified location, leading to the successful apprehension of the accused from Delhi. Police seized 915 grams of heroin with a market value exceeding Rs 1 crore in the international market from their possession,'' Yadav said. Tej Singh and Subedar Singh were peddling drugs in Delhi for the past 10 months, he said.

During interrogation, they revealed that they had a mutual friend involved in drug peddling and also one of their brothers, Kunwar Singh, was engaged in bringing drugs from different states to the national capital in a taxi.

''Kunwar would earn approximately Rs 20,000 per round trip from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi,'' said the Special CP. Kunwar Singh was arrested in 2018 in an NDPS case by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, he said.

