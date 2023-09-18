Qatari plane carrying five freed Americans takes off from Tehran – source

A Qatari plane carrying five freed Americans accompanied by two family members and the Qatari ambassador to Iran has taken off from Tehran airport heading to Doha, a source briefed on the situation told Reuters on Monday.

Iran's Press TV said two of the five Iranian detainees freed by the U.S., Mehrdad Moein Ansari and Reza Sarhangpour, had landed in Doha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)