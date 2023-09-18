Left Menu

CBI books infra firm, former CMD in over Rs 3,800 crore bank fraud case; searches at 4 locations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 18:24 IST
CBI books infra firm, former CMD in over Rs 3,800 crore bank fraud case; searches at 4 locations
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has conducted searches at four locations in Mumbai after registering an FIR against Unity Infraprojects Ltd, its then CMD Kishore Krishnarao Avarsekar and others for allegedly defrauding a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 3,847.58 crore, officials said on Monday. The CBI took action on a complaint of the SBI, one of the consortium members which alleged that the fraud took place at its Commercial Branch in Mumbai where the accused persons siphoned the ''Bank's funds by doing fictitious transactions, manipulated and fudged books of accounts with an objective to defraud and cheat the bank and to gain unlawfully at the cost of the Bank's funds''.

The officials said searches were conducted recently at the premises of the accused.

The account of the 44-year-old infrastructure company, which had taken over Rs 3,800 crore from 23 lenders against moveable and non-moveable assets besides personal and corporate guarantees, had become a non-performing asset on June 24, 2014. Five years later, it was declared a fraud after forensic audit pointed irregularities.

The bank alleged that the fraud came to light in a forensic audit conducted by BDO India LLP, which submitted its report on September 25, 2019. The report found fictitious transactions, improper adjustment entries passed to accommodate fictitious accounting entries to defraud the bank by fudging the data, and diversion of funds through non-consortium accounts, among others. It also cited unexplained excess pay-outs with intentions to siphon off bank funds and related party transactions to divert borrowed fund.

The agency has registered the case against the company, former chairman and former directors and executives under IPC sections of criminal conspiracy (120B), cheating (420) and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023