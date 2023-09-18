Outcomes of G20 Summit are transformational, to help reshape global order in coming decades-VP

The Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today congratulated the nation for successfully conducting the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi. Lauding the outcomes of the Summit as ‘transformational’, he expressed his conviction that these outcomes would help in reshaping of the global order in the decades to come.

Addressing the House at the commencement of the 261st session of the Rajya Sabha, the Vice-President stressed that India’s presidency of G20 had elevated the nation’s stature on the global stage. Noting that this presidency had been ‘inclusive, ambitious and people-centric’, he expressed his appreciation for the vision of the leadership that had truly made it ‘People’s G20’, with its reach extending across all States and Union Territories of India.

Drawing attention to the New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Declaration, which was adopted unanimously and with consensus, the Vice-President underlined the global acknowledgement of India’s role in ‘bridging the North-South divide and overcoming the strong East-West polarisation’. The declaration is thus a recognition of India as a voice of peace and moderation in a world ridden with divisions, the Vice-President emphasised.

Making special mention of the India-Middle East- Europe Economic Corridor and the Global Biofuels Alliance during the Summit, the Vice-President drew attention to a host of initiatives that have sown the seeds for a more connected future with a key leadership role for India. He also highlighted how India’s Presidency had been instrumental in ‘bringing the voice of the Global South into the heart of the G20 discourse’. The African Union being accepted as a permanent member of the G20 is also the outcome of the initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he elaborated.

Highlighting that the focus of G20 has shifted from a mere economic centric to a much broader human-centric approach, the Vice-President commended the priority accorded to realizing Sustainable Development Goals, establishing digital public infrastructure, promoting a Green Development Pact and encouraging women-led development, among other notable steps. In view of the upcoming Parliament-20 forum, he called upon members of the House to participate in welcoming the world to the ‘Mother of Democracy’ and building on the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

