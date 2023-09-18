Left Menu

Four chargesheeted for running fake employment racket in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-09-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 18:35 IST
Four chargesheeted for running fake employment racket in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against four persons for allegedly running a fake employment racket and swindling over Rs 41 lakhs from unemployed youth here, an official said.

The chargesheet against Abdul Rashid Pandit and Zahoor Ahmed Bhat from Baramulla, and Mohd Ayub and Mohd Azam Mellu from Poonch was filed in a local court in a case registered at Jammu crime branch in 2014, a spokesperson of the agency said.

He said the case was registered following a written complaint that a large number of youth from Poonch were duped on the pretext of arranging jobs in various government departments.

As per procedure in vogue, preliminary verification was initiated and the allegations were prima facie established and subsequently, the instant case was registered for in-depth investigation, the spokesperson said.

He said relevant records and statements of witnesses were recorded and scientific, circumstantial and other material evidence was gathered, which revealed that 53 unemployed youth were duped of Rs 41.9 lakh.

However, investigation is continuing to get more leads for thoroughly busting this deep-rooted employment racket, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023