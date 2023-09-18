Left Menu

Two arrested for stealing & buying silver crown from century-old temple in Jharkhand's Palamu

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 18-09-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 20:20 IST
Two arrested for stealing & buying silver crown from century-old temple in Jharkhand's Palamu
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the theft of an idol and two crowns worth lakhs of rupees from a temple in Jharkhand's Palamu district last week, a senior police officer said.

The two were identified as Md Sohail (25), who along with an accomplice committed the theft, and Upendra Kumar Seth (30), who bought one of the crowns, Medininagar sub-divisional police officer Surjeet Kumar said.

The officer said the identity of the prime accused has been established but refused to disclose his name as it could hamper the investigation. He, however, assured that the culprit would be apprehended soon.

After committing the crime, the accused duo sold a crown to businessman Seth in Bihar's Sasaram, the SDPO said.

Search for the other crown and idol is on, he said.

SP Reeshma Ramesan had constituted a SIT headed by Kumar to probe into the theft.

An idol of Lord Laddu Gopal made of 'astadhatu' and silver crowns of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi had been stolen from the famed temple, located on the banks of Koel river in Medininagar, on Monday night, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023