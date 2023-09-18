Five Iranians detained in U.S. are released, two on their way to Tehran - Press TV

Five Iranian nationals who were detained in the U.S. have been freed, Iran's Press TV said on Monday, adding that two of them were on their way to Tehran.

Press TV earlier reported the two individuals, named Mehrdad Moin-Ansari and Reza Sarhangpour-Kafrani, had landed in Doha from the United States. Five U.S. citizens left Iran and landed in Doha on Monday in a prisoner swap for five Iranians held in the United States and the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds in a rare deal between the long-time antagonists.

Earlier on Monday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said that out of the five Iranians, two were returning to Iran, two had asked to remain in the U.S. and another one will go to an undisclosed country to join his family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)