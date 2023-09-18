Left Menu

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday participated in the Bada Khana organised by the Delhi Police and appreciated its efforts in ensuring foolproof security during the G20 Summit, an official said.The summit, under Indias G20 presidency, was held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

18-09-2023
Delhi LG participates in Delhi Police's 'Bada Khana'
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday participated in the ''Bada Khana'' organised by the Delhi Police and appreciated its efforts in ensuring ''foolproof'' security during the G20 Summit, an official said.

The summit, under India's G20 presidency, was held in the national capital on September 9 and 10. Police officers and personnel from different units, including those in the New Delhi District and the Southwest District, attended the ''Bada Khana'' programme, a spokesperson of the Delhi Police said. ''LG VK Saxena appreciated the efforts of the Delhi Police in ensuring foolproof and failsafe security and law and order arrangement during the G20 Summit,'' the official said.

Senior officers also complimented personnel for their dedication, sincerity and hardwork during the summit, the spokesperson said.

