Army commences ASEAN nations 'Women Military Officers Course'

The Army has commenced ASEAN nations women military officers course to foster collaborative understanding and strengthen bonds of friendship.To foster collaborative understanding strengthen bonds of friendship, IndianArmy has commenced ASEAN Nations Women Military Officers Course.

Updated: 18-09-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 23:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Army has commenced ASEAN nations women military officers course to foster collaborative understanding and strengthen bonds of friendship.

''To foster collaborative understanding & strengthen bonds of friendship, #IndianArmy has commenced #ASEAN Nations 'Women Military Officers Course'. The course will bring together Women Military Officers from #ASEAN Nations and #India on a common platform for peer learning & sharing best practices in #Peacekeeping operations,'' the Army posted on X. The initiative also underscores the Indian Army's commitment to fostering greater international cooperation under the UN mandate, the force said.

