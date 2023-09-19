Left Menu

US 'deeply concerned' about Canada's allegations concerning killing of Sikh leader -White House

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 07:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 07:40 IST
The U.S. is "deeply concerned" over accusations by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia in June, the White House said on Monday.

"We are deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau earlier today," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

"We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada's investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

