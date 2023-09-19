Man shoots himself in head in south Delhi
A south Delhi-based 40-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead at his house, police said on Tuesday. Police said that a call was received in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at 1.23 am that a man had shot himself.A team was rushed to the spot and they found a body in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to his head.
A south Delhi-based 40-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead at his house, police said on Tuesday. Reason for the suicide was not immediately known. The victim has been identified as Rajesh Tomer, a resident of B-Block, Sangam Vihar and a native of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh. Police said that a call was received in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at 1.23 am that a man had shot himself.
''A team was rushed to the spot and they found a body in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to his head. A forensic team was summoned, and they recovered an empty cartridge along with a homemade pistol containing three live cartridges,'' said a senior police officer. Police found that Tomer had been staying with his live-in partner and her three children at this address for the past six years. ''Inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) are currently underway, and a case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered at Tigri Police Station,'' police said.
