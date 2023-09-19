Gauteng welcomes measures to track down suspects in mass shooting

Left Menu

While at this stage the motive of the killings is unknown, the committee is worried that the trend seen in 2022 of mass shootings in taverns is once again rearing its ugly head.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-09-2023 15:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 15:38 IST
The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has welcomed measures and extra resources put in place to track down the suspects who opened fire on patrons at a tavern in Daveyton on Saturday.

The committee has learned with great concern that six men were killed and one injured during this horrific incident and requests members of the public, who have information that might lead to the arrest of those responsible, to bring the information to the attention of the police.

“The committee is of the view that the swift arrest of these suspects will contribute to bringing some form of closure to the families who lost their loved ones during these senseless killings,” the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety said in a statement.   

While at this stage the motive of the killings is unknown, the committee is worried that the trend seen in 2022 of mass shootings in taverns is once again rearing its ugly head.

“The committee advocates for more tighter laws to regulate and control areas where alcohol is sold and consumed, as alcohol can be seen as major driver of crime related incidents in the province.

“Owners and operators of places where alcohol is consumed are urged to put stricter measures in place to ensure that patrons are safe at all times and avoid such incidents from taking place.

“Places where alcohol is consumed should be seen as places of leisure and not crime scenes, as witnessed during this past weekend,” the Committee said.

The Committee says it will continue to monitor developments around this matter until those who are responsible are brought to book and face the full might of the law.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

