Left Menu

CBI books Mandhana Industries in Rs 975 crore bank fraud

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 14:50 IST
CBI books Mandhana Industries in Rs 975 crore bank fraud
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has registered an FIR against Mumbai-based Mandhana Industries (now GB Global Ltd) for allegedly defrauding a consortium led by Bank of Baroda of Rs 975.08 crore, officials said Tuesday.

The CBI action follows a complaint from the bank which alleged that former Managing Director Purushottam Chhaganlal Mandhana, former Executive Director Manish Biharilal Mandhana, and a few others defrauded the consortium in a well-knit criminal conspiracy to funnel funds.

The 39-year-old company controlled by the Mandhana family started availing credit facilities from the Bank of Baroda in 2008, but the account was declared a non-performing asset on December 31, 2016.

The banks ordered a forensic audit which exposed a number of irregularities including diversion of funds to settle inter-corporate debts, not using a Trust and Retention Account (TRA) to route Rs 420.39 crore during July 2016-September 30, 2017, and fictitious purchases.

The audit also indicated fraudulent transactions and dealings with related parties, showing circular trading and diversion of funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023