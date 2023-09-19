BIS nurturing Young Ambassadors of Quality through Standards Clubs

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India, has announced that it has established 6467 Standard Clubs in schools and colleges across the country. As per BIS the standard clubs are being established with an objective to sensitize young members of society about the importance of standards in improving quality of life.

“Children are the architects of a strong, vibrant, and dynamic India. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is lighting up the future of India with a visionary initiative - the creation of Standards Clubs in schools and colleges across the nation. This innovative endeavour aims to instil in young minds the paramount importance of quality, standards, and generating scientific temperament. Quality consciousness, steeped in the principles of standardization, is a key pillar of accelerated economic development. By nurturing an appreciation for quality, standards, and standardization in our students, we ignite a spark that has the power to transform our society” informed BIS through an official statement.

It was further informed by BIS that the Standards Clubs initiative started in 2021 has already made a significant impact, having been established in 6,467 schools and colleges across the country. These clubs boast a membership of over 1.7 lakh enthusiastic students from science background, guided by dedicated science teachers from their respective schools as mentors who are provided with specialized trainings by BIS. Among them, 5,562 Standards Clubs have been created in schools, while 905 clubs in different colleges, which include 384 clubs in engineering colleges.

The student members of these Standards clubs engage in a variety of activities, like:

• Standards writing competitions

• Quiz competitions

• Debates, essay writing and poster making

• Exposure visits to laboratories & Industrial units and more.

“These activities are designed to provide young talents with insights into the world of quality and standardization. Under these clubs a wide range of activities have been conducted and the financial assistance to organize these activities is provided by BIS to these educational institutions. Apart from the above, training programmes for mentors of standard clubs and exposure visits to labs and industry units for student members are organized regularly by BIS” read the statement.

“Recognizing the significance of practical learning, BIS has further extended its financial support. High and higher secondary eligible Government Schools with Standards Clubs are entitled to receive a one-time Laboratory Grant to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- in the form of state of the art lab equipment for upgrading their Science Labs” read the statement further.

“Furthermore, to ensure that the learning environment is both pleasant and engaging, BIS is providing financial assistance of upto Rs. 1,00,000/- to establish 'Manak Kaksha' in government institutions where Standards Clubs have been formed. Under this initiative one room in the school shall be renovated by providing basic amenities like smart TVs, audio video systems, proper illumination, decorating the walls etc. These spaces are to be designed to inspire curiosity and innovation, fostering the growth of future leaders” the statement added.

It was also stated that, “with its unwavering commitment to quality, BIS continues to shape the future of India by nurturing the minds of its youth. This visionary initiative not only promotes quality and standards but also empowers the young generation to become responsible and quality conscious citizens.”

(With Inputs from PIB)