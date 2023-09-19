Left Menu

Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt visits Andaman & Nicobar Command

The Raksha Rajya Mantri began his visit by paying homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Sankalp Smarak at INS Utkrosh.

During the visit, Shri Ajay Bhatt held a number of interactions, which highlighted the strategic importance of the picturesque archipelago. Image Credit: Twitter(@AjaybhattBJP4UK)
Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt visited the headquarters of Andaman & Nicobar Command (ANC) during a two-day visit to the islands, that culminated on September 18, 2023. The Raksha Rajya Mantri’s visit to the headquarters included a comprehensive briefing and Op discussions with Commander-in-Chief, ANC Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan. During the visit, Shri Ajay Bhatt held a number of interactions, which highlighted the strategic importance of the picturesque archipelago.

The Raksha Rajya Mantri began his visit by paying homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Sankalp Smarak at INS Utkrosh. It was followed by a courtesy meeting with Lt Governor Admiral DK Joshi (Retd) at Raj Niwas.

(With Inputs from PIB)

