China, Zambia exchange views on debt issue, currency swap cooperation
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-09-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 17:56 IST
- Country:
- China
China and Zambia's finance ministers exchanged views on Zambia's debt issue and currency swap cooperation on Sept. 16, the Chinese finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The countries last week agreed to strengthen cooperation in mineral exploration and hold high-level exchanges between their militaries.
