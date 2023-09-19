Left Menu

Installation of mobile tower in Delhi park: NGT issues notice to authorities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 17:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to authorities, including the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Pollution Control Committee, on a petition alleging violation of environmental norms as a result of installation of a mobile tower in a park in West Delhi.

The NGT was hearing a petition by a residents' welfare association in Hari Nagar, according to which Indus Tower Company has installed a mobile tower in Tikona Park without obtaining prior permission.

It claimed elderly people and children in the area faced the problem of ''continuous humming'' from the tower, and as the structure was in close proximity to Tihar Jail, it also posed a security risk.

A bench of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said in a similar matter in July last year, the tribunal had said no mobile tower can be installed in a park.

The order of the tribunal, however, was challenged before the Delhi High Court, which granted a stay, the bench noted. “Since the issue is already pending before the tribunal, therefore, at this stage, we only deem it proper to issue notice to Indus Towers Limited, Commissioner, MCD and DPCC,” the bench said in an order passed on Monday.

The matter has been listed for October 20 for further proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

