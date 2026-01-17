Left Menu

Inferno Strikes West Delhi Banquet Hall

A fire erupted at a banquet hall in West Delhi’s Pitampura area on Saturday evening, prompting a rapid response as authorities dispatched 15 fire tenders. No casualties have been reported yet, and the firefighting efforts continue. Further information is awaited to assess the situation fully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:41 IST
Inferno Strikes West Delhi Banquet Hall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted on Saturday evening at a banquet hall in Delhi's Pitampura area, according to the Delhi Fire Services. In response, 15 fire tenders were swiftly dispatched to the site.

The alarm was raised at 6.34 pm, and initial reports suggest no injuries or fatalities have occurred.

Firefighting operations are ongoing, and additional details are expected soon, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026