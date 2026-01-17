Inferno Strikes West Delhi Banquet Hall
A fire erupted at a banquet hall in West Delhi’s Pitampura area on Saturday evening, prompting a rapid response as authorities dispatched 15 fire tenders. No casualties have been reported yet, and the firefighting efforts continue. Further information is awaited to assess the situation fully.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted on Saturday evening at a banquet hall in Delhi's Pitampura area, according to the Delhi Fire Services. In response, 15 fire tenders were swiftly dispatched to the site.
The alarm was raised at 6.34 pm, and initial reports suggest no injuries or fatalities have occurred.
Firefighting operations are ongoing, and additional details are expected soon, officials stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)