France working with partners to prepare "strong response" following Azerbaijani military operation

The French foreign ministry said on Tuesday no pretext could justify the military operation Azerbaijan launched in Nagorno-Karabakh, adding it was calling for an immediate United Nations security council meeting following Baku's move.

In a statement, France also said it was working with its partners to prepare a "strong response" to this "unacceptable offensive".

