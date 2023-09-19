France working with partners to prepare "strong response" following Azerbaijani military operation
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-09-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 18:42 IST
- France
The French foreign ministry said on Tuesday no pretext could justify the military operation Azerbaijan launched in Nagorno-Karabakh, adding it was calling for an immediate United Nations security council meeting following Baku's move.
In a statement, France also said it was working with its partners to prepare a "strong response" to this "unacceptable offensive".
