Karabakh separatist official: two civilians dead, 23 wounded
Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 18:49 IST
The separatist human rights ombudsman in the ethnic Armenian-controlled Azerbaijani enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh said on Tuesday that two civilians had been killed and 23 wounded in attacks by Azerbaijan's military.
At least eight of the wounded civilians were children, Gegham Stepanyan said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagorno-Karabakh
- Armenian
- Azerbaijan
- Gegham Stepanyan
- Azerbaijani
