Left Menu

Former RAW chief A S Dulat says Canadian action will impact bilateral ties

We do not go around assassinating people let me make this very clear, said Dulat, a seasoned intelligence officer who spent his career in the Intelligence Bureau and later became the head of Research and Analysis Wing RAW.He expressed concern over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau making a statement in their Parliament that Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 18:50 IST
Former RAW chief A S Dulat says Canadian action will impact bilateral ties
  • Country:
  • India

Former RAW chief A S Dulat Tuesday said Canada expelling an Indian diplomat after claiming that New Delhi was potentially linked to the killing of a Khalistani extremist will have a bearing on bilateral relations. ''This kind of expulsion or terming a diplomat persona non grata keeps happening. It is strange that the Canadian Prime Minister announced this in the Parliament...'' Dulat told PTI video.

''We don't do these things. We do not go around assassinating people let me make this very clear,'' said Dulat, a seasoned intelligence officer who spent his career in the Intelligence Bureau and later became the head of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

He expressed concern over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau making a statement in their Parliament that ''Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar''. Immediately after Trudeau made the statement, his Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced a senior Indian diplomat in Canada has been expelled as a consequence. Hours later, New Delhi expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat action.

Dulat said India also expels diplomats but ''we have never announced it in Parliament''. ''Normally, the concerned person is sent back home quietly. If there was a problem our officer could have been sent home,'' he said and added that this move will affect bilateral relations with Canada. Dulat said the Canadian prime minister visited India twice but neither of his visits has been successful. ''The impression is that he does not listen to us. Our concern is that Khalistani are there. There are people who support Khalistan in Canada, North America and the United Kingdom,'' he said.

The former RAW chief said if Canadians wanted one of the diplomats out, it could have been done very quietly and at best the same could have been conveyed by Trudeau ''to our prime minister'' that the activities of a diplomat were not compatible. ''I don't know what provoked this announcement in Parliament. Immediately, it will have an impact on mutual relationship but I am sure better sense will prevail and Canadians will understand,'' he said.

Dulat did not agree that this move was going to affect immigration of people for employment. ''In next few months, if Canada does not welcome Indian immigrants they will go to America. There are lots of places to go. Sikhs are now going to Australia and New Zealand,'' he said.

Nijjar was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey in British Columbia, Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023