Canada govt must take effective action against all anti-India elements active on its soil: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:09 IST
The BJP on Tuesday termed as "baseless and ironical" Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations against India in connection with the killing of a Khalistani terrorist in Canada and demanded that the Canadian government take effective action against "all anti-India elements active on its soil".

The ruling party's reaction came after Canada expelled a senior Indian official on Monday following Trudeau's allegations of ''potential'' Indian links to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and one of India's most-wanted terrorists who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

Nijjar was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen outside a gurdwara in Surrey in the western Canadian province of British Columbia on June 18. India has rejected as ''absurd'' and ''motivated'' Trudeau's allegations and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliatory action.

The BJP said it is unfortunate that some Canadian political figures have openly expressed their sympathy with groups and individuals who indulge in anti-India activities.

"Canada must immediately take effective action against all anti-India elements active on its soil," BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh told PTI when asked about the issue.

The statements that the Canadian prime minister and the foreign minister gave in their Parliament are "baseless and ironical", he said.

"The way some Canadian political figures have openly expressed their sympathy with the groups and individuals who indulge in anti-India activities, it is unfortunate," Chugh charged.

