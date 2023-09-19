Kerala CM expresses shock at untouchability faced by minister Radhakrishnanan at temple

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday condemned the alleged caste discrimination faced by Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan at a temple and said follow-up action on the matter will be taken after discussing with him.

Addressing a press conference here, Vijayan termed as ''shocking'' Radhakrishnan's disclosure of caste discrimination he faced at the temple in the state. Vijayan said he could not discuss the issue with Radhakrishnan and follow-up action would be taken after discussing it with him. ''What happened at the temple was something which we could not believe would take place in our state,'' he told reporters here.

Radhakrishnan, who hails from the Scheduled Caste community, had on Monday said two priests of a temple refused to hand over the small lamp they had brought to light the main lamp placed at the venue for marking the inauguration at the shrine. Instead, they themselves lit the main lamp, and after that placed the small lamp on the ground, thinking that he would take it, he had alleged.

Though the minister didn't reveal the name of the shrine, news channels aired the visuals of the recent inauguration of ''nadapandal'' at a temple in Payyanur in Kannur district, in which the minister participated.

It could be seen in the visuals that the priests were not handing over the small lamp to the minister and placing it on the ground.

