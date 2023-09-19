Left Menu

Kerala CM expresses shock at untouchability faced by minister Radhakrishnanan at temple

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday condemned the alleged caste discrimination faced by Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan at a temple and said follow-up action on the matter will be taken after discussing with him.Addressing a press conference here, Vijayan termed as shocking Radhakrishnans disclosure of caste discrimination he faced at the temple in the state. Vijayan said he could not discuss the issue with Radhakrishnan and follow-up action would be taken after discussing it with him.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:33 IST
Kerala CM expresses shock at untouchability faced by minister Radhakrishnanan at temple
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday condemned the alleged caste discrimination faced by Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan at a temple and said follow-up action on the matter will be taken after discussing with him.

Addressing a press conference here, Vijayan termed as ''shocking'' Radhakrishnan's disclosure of caste discrimination he faced at the temple in the state. Vijayan said he could not discuss the issue with Radhakrishnan and follow-up action would be taken after discussing it with him. ''What happened at the temple was something which we could not believe would take place in our state,'' he told reporters here.

Radhakrishnan, who hails from the Scheduled Caste community, had on Monday said two priests of a temple refused to hand over the small lamp they had brought to light the main lamp placed at the venue for marking the inauguration at the shrine. Instead, they themselves lit the main lamp, and after that placed the small lamp on the ground, thinking that he would take it, he had alleged.

Though the minister didn't reveal the name of the shrine, news channels aired the visuals of the recent inauguration of ''nadapandal'' at a temple in Payyanur in Kannur district, in which the minister participated.

It could be seen in the visuals that the priests were not handing over the small lamp to the minister and placing it on the ground.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023