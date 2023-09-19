Two more held in Noida lift crash case, total arrests now 4

Two more officials of a private agency have been arrested in connection with the lift crash at Noida's Amrapali Dream Valley society in which eight workers were killed, police said on Tuesday.

Police had earlier arrested two general managers of Girdhari Lal Construction Private Limited over the September 15 incident. The FIR in the case was registered at the Bisrakh police station.

''In connection with the probe into the case, two more officials of Girdhari Lal Construction Private Limited were arrested on Tuesday. They have been identified as Manoj Kumar Madhav and Boelal Paswan. One of them worked as a finishing foreman in the project while the other as a supervisor,'' police said in a statement.

''On September 15, despite rain, the arrested persons had asked the construction workers to go on the lift and allowed the lift's operation on instructions of the engineer. They deliberately showed negligence, leading to the unfortunate incident,'' it said.

In total, nine people had been named in the case pertaining to negligence with respect to machinery and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

State-run NBCC is completing the long-delayed project, which was started in 2011 by the now-beleaguered Amrapali Group. The NBCC had hired Giridhari Lal Construction for the project.

An NBCC official said that a financial relief of Rs 25 lakh has been extended to the families of the eight killed workers. One worker, who was injured in the incident, is still in hospital in critical condition. The NBCC is bearing the medical expenses, the official said. The NBCC, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration and the local Greater Noida Authority are separately probing the matter, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)