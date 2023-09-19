DARPG releases Centralized Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released the Centralized Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) 13th monthly report for States for August, 2023. The said report provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal.

A total of 82,013 grievances were redressed by States and Union Territories in August, 2023. The pendency of grievances of States/UTs received on CPGRAMS portal has reduced to 1,69,753 grievances across the States/UTs Governments.

The pendency in the States/UTs has decreased from 1,79,077 PG cases at the end of July, 2023 to 1,69,753 PG cases at the end of August, 2023. The pendency in States/UTs has come down to 1,69,753 grievances, which is the lowest recorded this year. For the 12th month in a row, the monthly disposal crossed 50 thousand cases in States/UTs. In August, 2023, States/UTs disposed the maximum number of grievances, in the year 2023.

From May, 2023, onwards, DARPG has initiated the process of rankings States/UTs on the basis of their performance on CPGRAMS portal. Presently, DARPG ranks States/UTs across 4 categories, i.e. North Eastern States, Union Territories, with two other categories for States being bifurcated based on the number of receipt of grievances. This ranking is part of the endeavour of Government of India to assist the States/UTs to review and streamline their Grievance Redressal System and have a comparative assessment with other States/UTs. The Grievance Redressal Index includes 2 dimensions and 4 indicators.

The rankings are based on the performance of States/UTs across the two dimensions (quality and timely disposal of grievances) for the period of 01.01.2023 to 31.08.2023.

Uttar Pradesh has received the maximum number of grievances in August, 2023 with the number standing at 24575 grievances. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra disposed the maximum number of grievances in August, 2023, with the number standing at 24157 and 18692 grievances respectively. DARPG has developed a dedicated portal to monitor the real time status of trainings being conducted by the State/UT ATIs under the Sevottam Scheme..

(With Inputs from PIB)