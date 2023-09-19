Russian defence minister discussed Karabakh situation with chief of Iran's general staff - Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 21:06 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday discussed the situation in the Azerbaijani breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh with the chief of Iran's general staff while on a visit to Tehran, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.
Azerbaijan launched a military operation in the territory on Tuesday, saying it needed to restore constitutional order and disarm military units in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is largely controlled by ethnic Armenians with Yerevan's support.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
