Two lovers commit suicide by jumping in front of train

PTI | Rewari | Updated: 19-09-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 21:14 IST
Two lovers allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near Nangal Pathani village in Rewari district on Tuesday, police said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and found that the deceased were residents of a village in Jhajjar district, according to the police.

A senior GRP officer said the woman was married to another man.

The family members were aware about the affair, the officer said. The two went missing from their homes on Monday night, he said.

On Tuesday morning, the GRP received information that the couple committed suicide by jumping in front of the Bhiwani-Mathura passenger train near Nangal Pathani village.

The GRP has taken possession of the bodies and launched an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

