Labourer found killed at Bandra railway station

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 23:39 IST
A 35-year-old man was found murdered near the Bandra railway station yard here on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Vikram Singh, a labourer hailing from Rajasthan. A tea vendor spotted his body, said the Government Railway Police official.

Preliminary investigation suggested that he was hit with a blunt object, killing him on the spot.

Bandra GRP is scanning the footage of the CCTV cameras installed near the spot and a case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons, the official added.

