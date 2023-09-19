Labourer found killed at Bandra railway station
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 23:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A 35-year-old man was found murdered near the Bandra railway station yard here on Tuesday morning, a police official said.
The deceased was identified as Vikram Singh, a labourer hailing from Rajasthan. A tea vendor spotted his body, said the Government Railway Police official.
Preliminary investigation suggested that he was hit with a blunt object, killing him on the spot.
Bandra GRP is scanning the footage of the CCTV cameras installed near the spot and a case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vikram Singh
- Bandra
- Bandra GRP
- Rajasthan
- CCTV
Advertisement