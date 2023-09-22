Left Menu

50-year-old man beaten to death at railway station in Jaipur

A case of murder has been registered against Jitendra Meena and another person, the police said.The SHO said police are analysing footage from CCTV cameras at the station to identify the other assailants involved in the crime.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-09-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 21:28 IST
50-year-old man beaten to death at railway station in Jaipur
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death at the Jagatpura railway station here, police said on Friday. The victim, Chandrash Meena, a resident of Bassi, had a dispute with some people on Thursday over occupying a train seat, Jawahar Circle Station House Officer Arvind Charan said.

When Chandrash alighted at the station, he was beaten up by one Jitendra Meena and his accomplices who later fled the spot, Charan said. The police took him to Jaipuria Hospital where he was declared dead, the SHO said, adding that the body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem on Friday. A case of murder has been registered against Jitendra Meena and another person, the police said.

The SHO said police are analysing footage from CCTV cameras at the station to identify the other assailants involved in the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023