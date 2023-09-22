Left Menu

Jharkhand: 22-year-old woman out for stroll with fiancee gang-raped, 5 arrested

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 22-09-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 21:34 IST
Jharkhand: 22-year-old woman out for stroll with fiancee gang-raped, 5 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum when she was out with her fiancee, police said on Friday.

The incident happened near Barijal village in Mufassil police station area on Thursday evening when the couple was out for a stroll, they said.

After allegedly raping her, the group of men took her bag and mobile phone with them, leaving her at the secluded place, they added.

The fiancee somehow managed to escape from the spot and call the police.

A police team was soon sent to the spot, and after providing her fast aid, she was sent to the Sadar hospital for treatment, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

Acting on the inputs provided by the woman, police arrested five people from Kitaguttu village on Friday, he said.

Police also recovered the bag and mobile phone, he added.

A case has been filed, and an investigation underway, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023