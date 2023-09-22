Maratha quota activists show black flags during BJP MLA's water conservation rally in Latur
Members of the Sakal Maratha Samaj on Friday showed black flags during a water conservation rally held by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar in Latur in Maharashtra.
The motorcycle rally, aimed at creating awareness about water conservation, was passing close to Haldoti bus stand in the district's Ahmedpur tehsil at 5:30pm when Maratha community activists protested.
They shouted slogans seeking reservations for the community in jobs and education.
A large number of police personnel were present along the route as the rally led by Nilangekar moved towards Shirur-Tejband, officials said.
The Maratha quota issue took centre stage in the state on September 1 after police lathi-charged some activists sitting on hunger strike in Ambad tehsil in Jalna.
Since then, protests and rallies have been held by the Maratha community in several parts of Maharashtra.
