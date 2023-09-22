Karabakh Armenian forces start to hand over arms - Russian defmin
Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 22:13 IST
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that Karabakh Armenian forces have started to hand over arms and military equipment under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
According to the ministry, Russian peecekeepers continue their tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh and are in constant contact with Azerbaijan and Karabakh's ethnic Armenians. The ministry also said two ceasefire violations had been recorded since a ceasefire was announced, reporting no injuries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
