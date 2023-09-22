FACTBOX-UAW President Fain gives details of talks with automakers

The United Auto Workers said on Friday the union will expand its strikes against Detroit automakers General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis , but has made real progress in talks with Ford Motor . UAW President Shawn Fain, in a Facebook live event, summarized: Talk with Ford "represents serious movement on tiers, on cost of living, on pay and on job security. But to be clear we're not done at Ford. We still have serious issues to work through. But we do want to recognize that Ford is showing that they're serious about reaching a deal. At GM and Stellantis, it's a different story."

In detail, he said: At Ford:

** Rawsonville components and Sterling Axle employees will now be on the same wage scale as assembly workers. The UAW is aiming to end all tiers that pay different wages for similar work. ** UAW won reinstatement of the cost of living allowance that was suspended in 2009.

** Won agreement to provide employees with right to strike over plant closures during the life of the contract. ** Won additional job security for UAW members in the event of a layoff. Members including temporary workers will receive income security for up to two years with healthcare.

** Won an enhanced profit-sharing formula that would have resulted in a 13.3% increase for average employee in payouts last year. ** Won immediate conversion of all current temporary workers to permanent employees and all temporary workers will receive profit sharing after 90 days service of Ford.

** "No concessions on the table" from UAW, Fain said. At General Motors:

** Fain said UAW ended wage tiers at some GM component facilities. UAW "won a serious victory at CCA (Customer Care and Aftersales) and GMCH (GM Components Holdings) and we have killed those wage tiers. Those workers will now be on the same wage scale as assembly workers." ** GM is offering a "deficient" cost-of-living allowance that is projected to provide zero increases to employees over the next four years.

** GM rejected all of UAW's job security proposals. ** GM rejected all of the union's profit sharing proposals.

** GM rejected proposals to convert temporary workers to permanent. At Stellantis:

** Stellantis is offering a "deficient" cost-of-living allowance that is projected to provide zero increases to employees over the next four years. ** Stellantis rejected all of UAW's job security proposals.

** Stellantis rejected all of the union's profit-sharing proposals. ** Stellantis rejected proposals to convert temporary workers.

