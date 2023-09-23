Minor girl gang raped in Odisha, four held

Left Menu

A minor was allegedly gang raped in a sea side hotel at Chandipur in Odishas Balasore district and all the three accused and the hotel manager were arrested on Saturday, police said.The incident took place on Thursday and the victim allegedly tried to take her own life by consuming poison at her home after it, the police said.She was rushed to the Balasore district hospital in a serious condition and is now recovering, a doctor attending her said.

Updated: 23-09-2023
A minor was allegedly gang raped in a sea side hotel at Chandipur in Odisha's Balasore district and all the three accused and the hotel manager were arrested on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday and the victim allegedly tried to take her own life by consuming poison at her home after it, the police said.

She was rushed to the Balasore district hospital in a serious condition and is now recovering, a doctor attending her said. Balasore Sadar sub-divisional police officer Sasanka Sekhar Beura said "One minor girl aged 15+ years was gang raped by three persons. They took her to a hotel in Chandipur area and raped her." The three accused also allegedly captured some images and videos of the sexual assault in their mobile phones, he said.

One of the accused has claimed to be the girl's boyfriend and the others are his friends, Beura said. All the three accused were arrested. The hotel manager, who allotted the room without keeping proper identity documents or maintaining a register, was also booked, the police official said.

The mobile phones of the accused and two motorcycles used in the crime have been seized, he added.

A police complaint was lodged by the girl's mother on Friday and based on it the the police have registered a case under the IPC and the POCSO Act.

