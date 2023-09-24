One held in connection with MNS leader's murder in Thane

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Sunday arrested one more accused in connection with the killing of a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader three years ago, an official said.

The police arrested Habib Ajmain Sheikh (36), who was wanted for gunning down MNS leader Jameel Sheikh, the president of the party’s Rabodi ward, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shivraj Patil said. The police had earlier arrested Shaid Sheikh and Irfan Sonu for their involvement in the shooting that took place in November 2020, he said. On November 23, 2020, the MNS leader was riding his two-wheeler in Rabodi when the shooters tailed him and opened fire at him, killing him in broad daylight. An offence under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the time, the official said. The crime branch had received strong proof and the involvement of Habib came to light and he was arrested, he said, adding that one more accused is still absconding.

