One killed in slab collapse in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-09-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 18:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 35-year-old man was killed when a slab of his house collapsed on him in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred at a tenement in the Shahapur area around 9 am, an official said.

The victim Sunil Khmbait was cleaning his house when the slab collapsed on him, he said.

The man was trapped under the debris and died on the spot, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

