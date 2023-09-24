Left Menu

Man dies as SRPF jawan slaps him during argument over car’s headlight

A 54-year-old man died after he was slapped by a State Reserve Police Force SRPF jawan during an argument over the latters car headlight in Nagpur city, an official said on Sunday. When Gupta was parking his car, the vehicles headlight beam struck the face of victim Muralidhar Ramraoji Neware, a resident of the same locality, the official said.

A 54-year-old man died after he was slapped by a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawan during an argument over the latter's car headlight in Nagpur city, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place at Mata Mandir area under Wathoda police station on Thursday night when accused Nikhil Gupta (30) arrived there to visit his sister. When Gupta was parking his car, the vehicle's headlight beam struck the face of victim Muralidhar Ramraoji Neware, a resident of the same locality, the official said. Neware apparently politely told Gupta to readjust the light beam but the SRPF jawan got angry, leading to an altercation between the two. Neware collapsed to the ground after Gupta slapped him hard. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital but died on Saturday, the official said. The police have registered a case against Gupta under Indian Penal Code section 304 (homicide not amounting to murder), the official added.

