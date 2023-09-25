Left Menu

School security guard sentenced to 5 years RI for sexually harassing two students in Thane

Eleven witnesses were examined to prove the charges against the accused and one of the victims died during the pendency of the trial, she said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-09-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 16:37 IST
School security guard sentenced to 5 years RI for sexually harassing two students in Thane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court on Monday sentenced a 35-year-old security guard of a civic school in Maharashtra's Thane district to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing two 10-year-old students.

Special (POCSO) judge VV Virkar convicted Vikas Shankar Chavan of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused and ordered that the same be given as compensation to the victims in equal proposition.

Special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that on August 22, 2016, the accused took two 10-year-old students to his room on the school premises and sexually harassed them. The girls managed to escape after attacking the man, she said.

The accused later also showed them some objectionable videos on his mobile phone, followed them to the toilet and threatened them, the prosecutor said. Eleven witnesses were examined to prove the charges against the accused and one of the victims died during the pendency of the trial, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023