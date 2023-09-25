School security guard sentenced to 5 years RI for sexually harassing two students in Thane

A special court on Monday sentenced a 35-year-old security guard of a civic school in Maharashtra's Thane district to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing two 10-year-old students.

Special (POCSO) judge VV Virkar convicted Vikas Shankar Chavan of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused and ordered that the same be given as compensation to the victims in equal proposition.

Special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that on August 22, 2016, the accused took two 10-year-old students to his room on the school premises and sexually harassed them. The girls managed to escape after attacking the man, she said.

The accused later also showed them some objectionable videos on his mobile phone, followed them to the toilet and threatened them, the prosecutor said. Eleven witnesses were examined to prove the charges against the accused and one of the victims died during the pendency of the trial, she said.

