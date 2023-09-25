Man held with sword, air gun in Latur

A 32-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of a sword and an air gun in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Nilesh Madale, a resident of Barshi Road, on September 21, an official said, adding that a case under the Arms Act was registered against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)