Man held with sword, air gun in Latur
PTI | Latur | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 18:41 IST
A 32-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of a sword and an air gun in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Nilesh Madale, a resident of Barshi Road, on September 21, an official said, adding that a case under the Arms Act was registered against the accused.
