Left Menu

German car industry urges Berlin to address anti-spy laws with Beijing

"We believe the government has the duty also to advocate in Beijing for the confidentiality of business data, to address the issue of the law's impacts and together to look for a solution," the association said. The VDA noted that any legal reform to better protect German critical infrastructure should avoid singling out countries.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 18:53 IST
German car industry urges Berlin to address anti-spy laws with Beijing

Germany must urge China to respect the confidentiality of business information in its new anti-espionage laws, Germany's powerful autos association will say in a new position paper seen by Reuters. The VDA is set to publish later on Monday an eight-page paper on China, the world's largest automotive market, in response to the German government's first ever China strategy published in July.

In it, the association which represents giants like BMW and Volkswagen as well as smaller suppliers, welcomed the fact the government had rejected a "de-coupling" from China in favour of the concept of "de-risking" - or reducing strategic dependencies on China. But it also warned the government against intervening in business decisions, saying it should instead support diversification strategies.

The VDA noted the government strategy approved of free data exchange between China and Germany, but did not mention China's cybersecurity laws or new anti-spying laws that ban the transfer of any information related to national security and broaden the definition of spying. "We believe the government has the duty also to advocate in Beijing for the confidentiality of business data, to address the issue of the law's impacts and together to look for a solution," the association said.

The VDA noted that any legal reform to better protect German critical infrastructure should avoid singling out countries. "Germany should not send a sign of growing investment protectionism," the association wrote.

At a regional level, the VDA called on the European Commission to respect corporate freedom as it works on an outbound investment screening tool. "State intervention should occur as a last resort only in exceptional cases when serious security issues can be proven," it wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023