Left Menu

Five dead in school bus, autorickshaw collision in north Kerala

PTI | Kasaragod | Updated: 25-09-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 19:45 IST
Five dead in school bus, autorickshaw collision in north Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons, including four women, died in this northern Kerala district on Monday evening after a school bus collided with the autorickshaw they were travelling in, police said.

Of the five, four persons died on the spot following the accident and one -- the auto driver -- succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, police said.

An officer of Badiadka police station, within whose jurisdictional limits the incident occurred, said that according to preliminary investigation the bus was speeding and coming from the wrong direction around a curve and that led to the accident. The accident took place around 5.30 pm.

The bus was returning after dropping off school children and therefore, no kids were in it, police said.

The school bus and the auto -- which was badly damaged -- were seized by the police, the officer said.

The bus driver is in police custody and an FIR would be lodged soon, he said.

Some locals of the area told TV channels that despite calling for an ambulance following the accident, it took time to reach there.

They also said that there have been accidents in the area in the past, but none so tragic.

The four women were members of the same family, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023