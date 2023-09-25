UP RERA asks promoters to provide account details of person authorized for correspondence

The Uttar Pradesh RERA on Monday directed promoters of real estate projects to provide name, designation, mobile number, e-mail ID, residential address, office address etc. of their person authorized for correspondence, officials said.

This has been done to ensure uninterrupted correspondence with promoters, the UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) said, noting that contact numbers of some promoters given at the time of project registration are found inaccessible.

''We have come to know through various means that the mobile numbers provided by some promoters at the time of project registration are non-functional/not in use and are switched off.

''Some cases were also received in which either no one picks up the mobile number provided or a suitable response is not received during the conversation,'' UP RERA said.

To address this issue, UP RERA has issued new guidelines to promoters to ensure uninterrupted communication with their stakeholders, especially buyers.

The promoter must ensure an arrangement to receive calls and provide appropriate/ suitable answers to the callers whose contact number, either promoter himself or his representative, has been provided by the promoter for correspondence with the Regulatory Authority and consumers/ buyers, it said in a statement.

If a helpline number has been provided in any project, then the promoter should ensure that the number remains active and arrangements are being made to provide proper response to the consumers/buyers without any delay, it added.

Apart from this, UP RERA has directed to provide name, designation, mobile number, e-mail ID, residential address, office address etc. of the person authorized by the promoter for correspondence with the Regulatory Authority.

Also, in every correspondence with the Regulatory Authority, the name, designation and mobile number of the sender should be clearly mentioned.

''For this, the details of the authorized person/officer who has been authorized by the promoter or the organization should be made available at the headquarters and regional offices of UP RERA,'' according to the statement.

UP RERA Secretary Pramod Kumar Upadhyay said promoters are important stakeholders in the real estate sector and their accountability and availability as developers is important in Uttar Pradesh.

''It is mandatory and very important for RERA and customers/buyers. Correspondence via authorized person or officer of promoters is a matter of credibility and gives assurance of official communication,'' Upadhyay said.

