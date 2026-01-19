Uttar Pradesh: Police launch manhunt for retired railway employee accused of killing woman

Uttar Pradesh Police have launched a hunt for a retired railway employee from Jhansi who allegedly burnt to death a woman with whom he was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair and whom he considered his third wife, Jhansi police said. Three teams of the Sipri Bazar Police Station were formed to detain the accused, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light after the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) control room received intel from a person who raised suspicion about his recent delivery of a large container following which a team from the Kotwali Police Station was sent to the spot to investigate, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) City Preeti Singh said. "Today, the PRV control room received information from a person who reported that he had unloaded a large container and some individuals from his loader in the Kotwali PS area. He suspected that the large container contained suspicious items. Upon receiving this information, a Police Response Vehicle and local police from Kotwali PS immediately reached the spot..." the police official said.

ASP Singh stated that upon preliminary investigation, burnt bone fragments and charcoal-like substances were discovered inside the container. A forensic team was called for detailed analysis. "The box was opened, and upon initial examination, burnt bone fragments and charcoal-like substances were found inside. A forensic team was immediately called to the scene for further examination..." she added.

The ASP stated that a woman, identified as Geeta, was also found at the residence where the box was recovered. Upon interrogation, the woman told the police that her husband, Ram Singh, a retired railway employee and she was his second wife According to the police Geeta told them that Ram Singh was involved in an extramarital affair and that he had killed the woman, whom he considered as his third wife.

Geeta claimed that Ram Singh was being harassed by the woman with demands for money and so he killed her and confessed the crime to Geeta. "At the residence from where the items were recovered, a woman named Geeta was found. During questioning, she stated that her husband, Ram Singh, is a retired railway employee and that she is his second wife. She further stated that her husband had taken in a third woman as his wife, and this woman was constantly harassing him by demanding money. Fed up with this, her husband allegedly murdered the woman, and he confessed this to her..." the ASP said.

ASP Preeti Singh stated that the police teams inspected the rented room after Geeta's admission, and the initial observations pointed to the commission of the crime. Three teams of the Sipri Bazar Police Station have been formed to detain the accused. "Following this information, the rented room was inspected, and initial observations and circumstances at the scene corroborated the commission of the crime. The deceased woman's former husband is cooperating in the investigation... Three police teams have been formed by the Sipri Bazar police station to apprehend the accused..." the ASP stated.

Further details are awaited in the investigation. (ANI)

