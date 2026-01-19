Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addresses grievances, engages with children at 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday addressed public grievances during a 'Janta Darshan' programme in Lucknow, where he met citizens from various parts of the district and listened to their concerns. During the public outreach programme, the Chief Minister reviewed written applications submitted by people and assured them of timely assistance and resolution. He encouraged citizens to actively participate in community development.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also interacted warmly with children during the Janta Darshan and shared a light-hearted moment with a child who was visibly delighted after receiving chocolates from him. Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the Direct Fund Transfer programme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said that more than 60 lakh beneficiaries in both rural and urban areas of the state have received benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana over the past nine years. "In the last nearly nine years, we have provided the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to more than 60 lakh beneficiaries in rural and urban areas of Uttar Pradesh. Today, two lakh more people have been added, taking the total to 62 lakh. For the first time since Independence, such a large number of beneficiaries are receiving housing facilities, and the credit goes to Prime Minister Modi's vision and leadership," he said.

He further said that a positive approach to governance ensures that people receive essential facilities. "When a good government comes into power, people receive facilities with a positive approach. This is not just a house, but a feeling of complete self-reliance. We have always known that food, clothing and shelter are basic necessities, and Prime Minister Modi has ensured all three," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

